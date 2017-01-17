From the Vine: Memorable experience in Napa's red rocks Posted at
Paul Marsh, a well-connected certified sommelier and owner of Mile Wine Company in Stockton, set up a pinch-me-is-this-really-happening meeting recently with Linda Neal, owner of Tierra Roja Vineyard: a gorgeous, four-acre, tiered slope of red, volcanic earth where the Silverado Trail meets Oakville Cross Road in Napa. Marsh developed a friendship with Neal when he was manager of the wine cellar and dining room at the Firehouse Restaurant in Old Town Sacramento.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LaDonna Williams: Don't let Vallejo be Flint
|1 hr
|yuup
|6
|Those who use California roads should pay to fi...
|1 hr
|yuup
|5
|Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds fo...
|2 hr
|Anon
|3
|Vallejo trustees dispute POs
|2 hr
|Now Im Sam
|7
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for alle...
|5 hr
|Anon
|7
|Community members honored at Vallejo Sister Cit...
|5 hr
|Anon
|12
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|5 hr
|Anon
|16
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC