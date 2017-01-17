From the Vine: Memorable experience in Napa's red rocks Posted at

Paul Marsh, a well-connected certified sommelier and owner of Mile Wine Company in Stockton, set up a pinch-me-is-this-really-happening meeting recently with Linda Neal, owner of Tierra Roja Vineyard: a gorgeous, four-acre, tiered slope of red, volcanic earth where the Silverado Trail meets Oakville Cross Road in Napa. Marsh developed a friendship with Neal when he was manager of the wine cellar and dining room at the Firehouse Restaurant in Old Town Sacramento.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.