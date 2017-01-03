For Japanese cuisine, King Shabu Shab...

For Japanese cuisine, King Shabu Shabu is worth the wait in Cerritos

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

My relationship with shabu shabu is a bit like the way I feel about putting on a tie and jacket. I don't really look forward to it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
California girds to protect undocumented foreig... 2 hr pricktoprick 7
Faraday Claims Tesla-Beating Supercar 4 hr Citizen 3
California Hires Eric Holder as Legal Bulwark A... 5 hr im feelin sammie 4
It's a fact: the Bay Area rental market has sof... 5 hr no way 2
Trump presidency puts California Legislature in... 5 hr no way 5
Reflect on the good times in Vallejo past & pre... (Oct '08) 6 hr Vallejo Visitor 1,049
Rents to Rise After Inauguration? 8 hr Anon 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,549

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC