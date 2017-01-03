Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 to headline Napa's BottleRock festival
The lineup for the fifth-annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival was announced Tuesday morning with The Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 as headliners. The music, food, wine and beer festival is set for May 26-28 at the Napa Valley Expo, with festival passes on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
