Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 Headline 5th Annual BottleRock Napa Valley This May

BottleRock Napa Valley 2017, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its fifth annual lineup today, including headline artists Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Maroon 5 . The three-day music, wine, food, and craft brew festival takes place at Napa Valley Expo, May 26 - 28, 2017.

