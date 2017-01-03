Foo Fighters, Tom Petty, Maroon 5 Headline 5th Annual BottleRock Napa Valley This May
BottleRock Napa Valley 2017, presented by JaM Cellars, announces its fifth annual lineup today, including headline artists Foo Fighters, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, and Maroon 5 . The three-day music, wine, food, and craft brew festival takes place at Napa Valley Expo, May 26 - 28, 2017.
