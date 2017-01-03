Foo Fighters to Record New Album in 2017, According to Festival Producer

This week, Foo Fighters announced their first official U.S. show of 2017: a headlining spot at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa, California. According to Dave Graham , CEO of Latitude 38 Entertainment - the company behind BottleRock Napa Valley - the festival might also be the only U.S. show for Dave Grohl and company this year, for a very exciting reason.

