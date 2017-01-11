Flash flood warnings issued for Napa,...

Flash flood warnings issued for Napa, Marin

22 hrs ago

Due to tonight's major storm affecting all of the Bay Area region, the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Napa and Marin counties. Corte Madera Creek has flooded.

