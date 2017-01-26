Five Tips for Cellaring a Cabernet Sauvignon to Perfection
The wine's personality evolves in a way that leads to increased aromatic complexity and texture. When stored properly, balanced Cabernet Sauvignon can be enjoyed for decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jordan Winery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revolutionary Cement Eco-Cem Launched in New Ze...
|27 min
|GOB Mailman
|7
|Could California become a 'sanctuary state' und...
|4 hr
|no mun no fun
|2
|One-Third Of California Working-Age Adults Are ...
|5 hr
|crybabies
|3
|California bill would add 'nonbinary' gender op...
|5 hr
|crybabies
|2
|Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters
|5 hr
|Hetero
|4
|Surprise: Bay Area Restaurants Disappear After ...
|5 hr
|Billy
|5
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|5 hr
|Wanglow
|7
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC