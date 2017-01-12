Feature film puts Napa winemaking in spotlight
A feature-length US documentary film looking at what if takes to become successful as a winemaker in the Napa Valley is due to launch in February. The film, titled Decanted , seeks to portray "the true world of winemaking" by following the development of a brand new winery called Italics Winegrowers.
