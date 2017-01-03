Drone video shows Napa River swelling

Drone video shows Napa River swelling

Piombo, co-owner of Aperture Media & Design in Napa Valley, says he launched the drone from CRU @ The Annex, a tasting room near downtown Napa, around noon and continued taking video until 4:30 p.m. According to a tally by the National Weather Service , parts of Napa County saw more than 7 inches of rain in just 48 hours! Two women brave waist-high flood waters as they walk along Armstrong Avenue in Novato, Calif., January 08, 2017. The friends voluntarily left their homes out of fear the rising waters would inundate their mobile homes.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at January 09 at 9:24PM PST

Napa, CA

