Dodd submits bill to lower library bond threshold
State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill Monday that lowers the required voter approval of library bonds from two-thirds to 55 percent. “Our public libraries provide critical services to our state, educating future generations, promoting lifelong learning and providing cultural enrichment,” said Dodd in a statement released from his office.
