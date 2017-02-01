Dodd submits bill to lower library bo...

Dodd submits bill to lower library bond threshold

21 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

State Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill Monday that lowers the required voter approval of library bonds from two-thirds to 55 percent. “Our public libraries provide critical services to our state, educating future generations, promoting lifelong learning and providing cultural enrichment,” said Dodd in a statement released from his office.

Napa, CA

