Dodd submits bill to ease mobilehome restrictions

Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

SACRAMENTO >> A local state senator hopes his legislation will help ease California's housing crisis by allowing more people to reside in mobilehomes. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill on Jan. 17 which makes several notable changes to the Mobilehome Residency Law, allowing two guests to stay with a homeowner in her/his mobilehome, without additional fees being imposed by the mobilehome park management.

