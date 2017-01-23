Dodd submits bill to ease mobilehome restrictions
SACRAMENTO >> A local state senator hopes his legislation will help ease California's housing crisis by allowing more people to reside in mobilehomes. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, introduced a bill on Jan. 17 which makes several notable changes to the Mobilehome Residency Law, allowing two guests to stay with a homeowner in her/his mobilehome, without additional fees being imposed by the mobilehome park management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State of State speech: Jerry Brown takes on Tru...
|53 min
|Anon
|4
|Bay Area rains bring a bumper crop of BIG potholes
|1 hr
|Rooster
|4
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|6
|Vallejo's second homicide of 2017 is an officer...
|4 hr
|yeah sure
|6
|Creates SUSTAINABLE JOBS & BUSINESS to open in ... (Apr '15)
|6 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Jeff Carlson: Forward into the past
|8 hr
|sammie sandwiches
|11
|Poll: 74 Percent of Californians Want to End Sa...
|9 hr
|how do they get paid
|5
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC