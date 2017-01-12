Dodd introduces media literacy bill
SACRAMENTO >> Weary from the proliferation of fake news on social media websites, a pair of California lawmakers have introduced legislation seeking to improve student's media literacy. Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, on Wednesday, announced bills which would direct the California Board of Education's Instructional Quality Commission to develop media literacy curriculum for the state's schools.
Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
