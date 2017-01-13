Despite uncertainty over Trumpa s tra...

Despite uncertainty over Trumpa s trade policies, Port of Oakland leaders optimistic for 2017

Friday Jan 13

Despite uncertainty over what President-elect Donald Trump's new administration will propose regarding trade policies, leaders at the Port of Oakland are optimistic about a strong year ahead after 2016 saw record-high revenue, loaded cargo volume and airport passenger growth. "It's an unknown," Port of Oakland Executive Director Chris Lytle said about how the new administration's policies might affect trade, following a "State of the Port" address in Oakland on Thursday.

