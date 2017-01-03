Dems will elect delegates to state co...

Dems will elect delegates to state convention

32 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Local Democrats are invited to help to select delegates from the 4th and 7th Assembly Districts to represent Yolo County to the California Democratic Party. The 4th Assembly District election will take place Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Stephens Branch Library, 315 E. 14th St. and at IBEW Local 180, 720-B Technology Way in Napa.

