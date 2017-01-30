CORRECTING and REPLACING Mechanics Ba...

CORRECTING and REPLACING Mechanics Bank Grows Napa Team

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: Business Wire

Mechanics Bank has added Samantha Foster and Debbie Watson, two experienced food and wine industry finance specialists, to its regional commercial banking team in Napa. "Both Samantha and Debbie are seasoned bankers who bring tremendous expertise to our team," says Dan Aguilar, Senior Vice President and Regional Manager, Napa Commercial Banking.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's immigration order sows confusion, anxie... 31 min Anonymous 5
Vallejo's lone synagogue seeks city fee waiver ... 1 hr real answers 4u 10
SF Archbishop: Church Will Help Illegal Aliens ... 1 hr haters gotta hate 4
Bay Area Dems' bids to stop travel ban blocked ... 1 hr poor snowflakes 3
Vallejo Together, partners, unveil cityÂ’s new h... (Apr '16) 10 hr Pablothecoyote 15
Brown, Lawmakers Differ On 'Middle Class Schola... 12 hr Anonymous 1
Outrage, support for Trump travel order courses... 12 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,423,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC