California Wine of the Week: Acumen 2013 Mountainside Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

The 2013 Bordeaux-style cabernet sauvignon from Acumen is even, smooth and silky. Ready to drink now, the red wine shows restraint and balance after catching its breath upon opening.

