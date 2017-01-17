California Wine of the Week: Acumen 2013 Mountainside Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
The 2013 Bordeaux-style cabernet sauvignon from Acumen is even, smooth and silky. Ready to drink now, the red wine shows restraint and balance after catching its breath upon opening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|1 hr
|Whitey McKracken
|19
|Police interrupt Vallejo home invasion robbery (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|29
|Democrats: Left in the Lurch
|2 hr
|rats
|3
|Congress looks to punish 'sanctuary campus' col...
|2 hr
|lowest s a ts
|2
|VCUSD eyes replacing paging system
|4 hr
|ReneG
|4
|California Strikes a Bold Pose as Vanguard of t...
|5 hr
|lock her up
|3
|Davis to host retirement dinner; raise funds fo...
|9 hr
|ditto
|4
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC