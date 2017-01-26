Boutique Boom
One other contrast to Napa: there aren't as many boutique hotels to match the region's growing reputation as a wine country destination. While Sonoma County has plush hotels, they are few and far between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bohemian.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Bethel High locked down after daytime sho...
|1 hr
|davey
|11
|Exclusive: Trump expected to sign executive ord...
|2 hr
|Uncle Hunker
|24
|Vallejo Rent Control Policy Like San Francisco ??? (Feb '12)
|2 hr
|vernon
|13
|Parking Lot Sex Annoys Commuters
|6 hr
|do do heads
|2
|Vallejo near bottom of best family places in th...
|7 hr
|sammie saw it too
|18
|Human trafficking operation nets 14 arrests
|13 hr
|Roudy The Second
|6
|Former Vallejo police officer arrested for dome...
|23 hr
|Sid
|24
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC