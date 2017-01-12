BottleRock's Food and Drink Lineup Is Even More Awesome Than Last Year

BottleRock , the annual Napa Valley music festival, is just as much about the food and drink as it is about the artists. Last year's festivities were top notch , and 2017's lineup is only even better, led by mainstays like Morimoto and Cakebread , as well as newcomers such as Miminashi and Tannery Bend Beerworks .

