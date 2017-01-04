Behind Mendocino's new Princess & the...

Behind Mendocino's new Princess & the Peasant wine

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Dan and Stephanie Rivin launched The Princess and the Peasant label to celebrate Mendocino County's wine diversity. The fog lifts slowly in Mendocino's Anderson Valley, revealing rows upon rows of pinot noir, chardonnay, riesling and gerwA1 4rztraminer vines flanked by evergreen-covered mountain ridges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
McConnell selected as Vallejo's vice mayor 34 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 27
Woman has purse stolen at Denny's in Vallejo 36 min Black lives matter 13
Pure Hate 36 min Kurshan 14 Arrests 3
News Man shot after alleged altercation in Burger Ki... 3 hr Wanglow 13
Trump's deportation vow spurs California farmer... 5 hr that is right 5
Bob Sampayan sworn in as new Vallejo mayor 5 hr that is right 5
Auto Repair Shop 6 hr CarNut 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Napa County was issued at January 05 at 9:16AM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,210 • Total comments across all topics: 277,640,968

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC