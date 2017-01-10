Bay Area storm conditions to last thr...

Bay Area storm conditions to last through Wednesday morning

Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Storm conditions today throughout the Bay Area and Monterey Bay region are expected to peak later this afternoon and into the early evening, according to the National Weather Service. Strong gusty winds coupled with moderate to heavy rainfall are anticipated today, which could result in more coastal flooding.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Napa County was issued at January 10 at 9:47PM PST

Napa, CA

