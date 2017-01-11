A pair of bills introduced by Califor...

A pair of bills introduced by California lawmakers aim to combat so-called fake news

Politicians and members of the media are increasingly bemoaning the rise of "fake news," though rarely is there agreement on how to define it. But can this new phenomenon be legislated away? Two separate bills introduced by Democratic lawmakers Wednesday aim to do just that by offering proposals that would help teach Californians to think more critically about the news they read online.

