Video visitation will help Tulare County inmates maintain family ties, says sheriff

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Inmates in Tulare County will now have a new way to communicate with their families, one that Sheriff Mike Boudreaux hopes will increase their chances for success when they return to society. Beginning Jan. 9, the Tulare County Sheriff's detention facilities will introduce video visitation services, expanding visitation to seven days a week instead of one, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

