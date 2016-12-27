Valley vs. Mountain in taste of finer...

Valley vs. Mountain in taste of finer wine

9 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

When you choose a cabernet sauvignon to pair with a steak, do you think about where the grapes are grown? At best you may think of Napa vs. Sonoma counties, but do you consider whether the vineyards are in the valley or on a mountain top? A serendipitous pairing of two wines the other night gave us an opportunity to consider the differences between cabernet sauvignons grown on the valley floor and those grown on mountain hillsides. Coincidentally, both were made under the guidance of winemaker Janet Myers.

