Up to Three Inches of Rain Expected, Winds 50mph
It's going to be a wet, wet day across the state of California on Thursday, with up to three inches of rain expected in the Bay area by midnight and winds gusting up to 50 mph. The National Weather Service said highs will be in the upper 50s with south winds as high as 40-plus mph.
