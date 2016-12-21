Unemployment in November fell in Sola...

Unemployment in November fell in Solano, rose slightly in Napa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Unemployment was down in Solano County in November, but up in Napa County, according to the latest state figures, released Friday. Solano's 5.1 percent jobless rate last month was down from 5.3 percent in October and below the year-ago estimate of 5.8. Napa's unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in November was up from October's 3.8 percent, but below the year-ago estimate of 5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp... 2 hr Harry the Hound 10
City employees medically retire and still work 3 hr Bamb in your mama 9
Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo 5 hr Get Dem Outta Here 23
California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump 9 hr typical liberal 3
fake holiday 16 hr well well well 2
How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ... 17 hr admiral akbar 2
Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co... 17 hr admiral akbar 2
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Napa County was issued at December 24 at 7:51PM PST

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,881

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC