Unemployment in November fell in Solano, rose slightly in Napa
Unemployment was down in Solano County in November, but up in Napa County, according to the latest state figures, released Friday. Solano's 5.1 percent jobless rate last month was down from 5.3 percent in October and below the year-ago estimate of 5.8. Napa's unemployment rate of 4.2 percent in November was up from October's 3.8 percent, but below the year-ago estimate of 5 percent.
