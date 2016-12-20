Town Crier: For these octogenarians, it's never too late to hike
It's never too late for the adventure of a lifetime. Just ask longtime Montclarions and octogenarians Paul Slakey and JP Jones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC