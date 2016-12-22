'Top Chef' alum lands in Rancho Santa Fe

'Top Chef' alum lands in Rancho Santa Fe

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Casey Thompson, the new executive chef at Morada at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, seen on the Dec. 22 episode of Bravo Network's "Top Chef." Casey Thompson, the new executive chef at Morada at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe, seen on the Dec. 22 episode of Bravo Network's "Top Chef."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Vallejo program aims to curb crime through ... 1 hr Get Dem Outta Here 3
Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ... 2 hr Guess Who 2
Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough 5 hr Chomper 7
Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017 8 hr Anonymous 1
SEIU Budget Slashed by $90 Million over Union F... 8 hr Anonymous 1
Brown names 2 to California's troubled utilitie... 8 hr Anonymous 1
See who received other payments to influence Ca... 8 hr Anonymous 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,520

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC