Steady Sales Growth Keeps Wineries Hiring

Thursday Dec 15

Steady growth in domestic wine sales, characterized by confident consumers and online purchases, helped buoy hiring activity among wineries in November. Total sales of U.S. wine grew 6% to $3.5 billion in November 2016, according to market-research firm bw166.com, staying steady with the trend exhibited through much of this year.

