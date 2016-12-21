Steady Sales Growth Keeps Wineries Hiring
Steady growth in domestic wine sales, characterized by confident consumers and online purchases, helped buoy hiring activity among wineries in November. Total sales of U.S. wine grew 6% to $3.5 billion in November 2016, according to market-research firm bw166.com, staying steady with the trend exhibited through much of this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wines & Vines.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC