Shalimar boy to compete in baking championship
Among those competing will be 12-year-old Aidan Berry of Shalimar. Look for our feature story about Aidan in the Food section on Jan. 11. During the 10-week competition, the kid contestants must show off their baking skills and creativity as they whip up desserts despite difficult, themed challenges such as carnival cupcakes, erupting volcano ... (more)
