RE/MAX Gold welcomes new real estate team
Team Dumas is headed by Fairfield Real Estate Broker, Nadia Dumas. She is joined by Team-Associate & Realtor Tori Arguello, who adds Marin County expertise and more than 20 years of real estate sales experience to the to the team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City employees medically retire and still work
|26 min
|whos sorry now
|15
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|27 min
|whos sorry now
|6
|Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|16
|See who received other payments to influence Ca...
|1 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
|Brown names 2 to California's troubled utilitie...
|1 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
|SEIU Budget Slashed by $90 Million over Union F...
|1 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|1 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC