Picnics of our discontent

This Plaza table will be free 'at six o'clock when their mummies and daddies take them home to bed because they're tired little teddy bears.' "If you go down to the woods today, you're sure of a big surprise!" - "Teddy Bears' Picnic," John Walter Bratton, 1907 While few locals are making plans to dine outdoors in the sub-arctic Sonoma temperatures these days, thoughts of lazy summer evenings picnicking on the Plaza turned hyper-real last week, when incoming Councilmember Amy Harrington gauged the political winds - via Facebook, natch - about a proposed pilot program to offer online reservations for picnic tables at city parks.

