Napa's Trinchero winery buys Mason Cellars
Trinchero Family Estates has acquired California's Mason Cellars, owners of Pomelo and Three Pears wines, as it continues to raise its premium offer. Mason Cellars, based in California, was founded in 1993 by winemaker Randy Mason and wife Megan Mason.
