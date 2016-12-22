Napa man arrested for cancer donation scam
Napa police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for soliciting money for cancer research under false pretenses outside the Safeway store. Joshua James Bagg, 26, of Napa, was soliciting the funds outside the Safeway on Trancas Street when Officer Eric Koford recognized him from prior police contacts, Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers...
|1 hr
|lake monster
|7
|CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy
|1 hr
|enough
|4
|California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp...
|1 hr
|enough
|4
|Interim public works director picked
|2 hr
|im sammie
|13
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|3 hr
|I Got Your Answer BB
|21
|Feds may set back science education in California
|4 hr
|Twaatla Pizza Huh
|2
|Swimming in Mescal Lake?
|4 hr
|Mayyor s orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC