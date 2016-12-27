Napa found dead inside home after carbon monoxide poisoning

A man found dead in a home in Napa on Monday afternoon in a case of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning has been identified as 60-year-old Stephen Covey, according to the Napa County coroner's office. Police and firefighters responded to a medical call in the 1000 block of Foster Road at 1:11 p.m. Monday after Covey's brother found him unresponsive.

