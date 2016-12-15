Liza Shaw to lead LiveFire Pizza in Napa
The October closure of SoMa's Merigan Sub Shop was disheartening for many San Francisco sandwich lovers, but chef Liza Shaw's next project has been revealed. LiveFire Pizza , slated to open spring 2017 in Napa's Oxbow Public Market, will basically be a new iteration of the LiveFire pizza in the Napa Farms Market in the San Francisco International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC