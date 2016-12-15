Liza Shaw to lead LiveFire Pizza in Napa

The October closure of SoMa's Merigan Sub Shop was disheartening for many San Francisco sandwich lovers, but chef Liza Shaw's next project has been revealed. LiveFire Pizza , slated to open spring 2017 in Napa's Oxbow Public Market, will basically be a new iteration of the LiveFire pizza in the Napa Farms Market in the San Francisco International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.