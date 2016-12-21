Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve
The fifth annual Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Christmas weekend, as well as Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 at the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve. The mile-long trail is decorated with lights at five locations.
