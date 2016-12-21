Lighted trail offered at Mare Island ...

Lighted trail offered at Mare Island preserve

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Republic

The fifth annual Mare Island Aglow Holiday Lighted Trail is open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Christmas weekend, as well as Dec. 30 through Jan. 1 at the Mare Island Shoreline Heritage Preserve. The mile-long trail is decorated with lights at five locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man turns himself in for alleged child molestation 1 hr ins 6
News Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties comple... 3 hr Vet 1
Postal service struggles leave Bay Area residen... 3 hr bendoveragain 3
News Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 3 hr wanna bet 2
Two Vallejo grocery stores involved in Red Bull... 4 hr im sammie too 4
Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 6 hr Anonymous 1
Sex on Streets Causes Parking Probs 7 hr Ttrump Ttymes Tte... 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC