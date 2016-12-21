Jemjemian named Napa Solano Kaiser vice president

Norair “Nor” Jemjemian was named Senior Vice President and Area manager for Kaiser Permanente's Napa Solano area, Kaiser officials announced Thursday. He started Nov. 21. Jemjemian brings with him more than 23 years of hospital, health plan, and medical group management experience, including 21 years with Kaiser Permanente in Southern California, officials said.

