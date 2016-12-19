First winter Spare the Air alert today

The first winter Spare the Air Alert in the San Francisco Bay Area has been issued for today, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. Wood burning both indoors and outdoors is banned for 24 hours for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, southern Sonoma and southwestern Solano counties because air is forecast to be unhealthy.

