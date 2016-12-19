First winter Spare the Air alert today
The first winter Spare the Air Alert in the San Francisco Bay Area has been issued for today, officials with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said. Wood burning both indoors and outdoors is banned for 24 hours for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, southern Sonoma and southwestern Solano counties because air is forecast to be unhealthy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain View Voice.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC