Dodd will chair Senate banking and fi...

Dodd will chair Senate banking and finance committee

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Davis Enterprise

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has been named chairman of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions Committee by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon. Dodd took office representing California's 3rd Senate District earlier this month.

