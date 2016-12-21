Dodd will chair Senate banking and finance committee
State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, has been named chairman of the Senate Banking and Financial Institutions Committee by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon. Dodd took office representing California's 3rd Senate District earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC