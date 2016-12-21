December 29 Vallejko A&E Source: Berr...

December 29 Vallejko A&E Source: Berry good at connecting with audience

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

It wasn't always like that. Berry served his time, having lived a short time in a van during what's amounted to a life ago for the Vallejo resident and Richmond pastor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for... 1 hr Im Probably Sam 27
GEVC scam (Oct '09) 1 hr Eddie 42
James Cisney: Drilling down on the Orcem facts 5 hr molly now 7
DMV licensed 800,000 undocumented immigrants un... 8 hr bendoveragain 6
Vallejo rising with new namesake sourdough 9 hr Peter Love Facial 6
56 Million Congolese Get CA Licenses in Mail 12 hr Agency Line 1
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... 17 hr Bareback Arnold 6
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,773

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC