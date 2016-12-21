College in Canada? After Trump's win, more students in the US consider it
Lara Godoff, a 17-year-old from Napa, Calif., said she scrapped any notion of staying in the U.S. the day after the election. Among other concerns, Godoff, a Democrat, said she fears Trump's administration will ease enforcement of federal rules against sexual assault, making campuses less safe for women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bob Sampayan to be sworn in as Vallejo's mayor ...
|3 hr
|molly now
|12
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|here is a what if
|20
|Top 10 Stupidest New Laws in California for 2017
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|3
|New Vallejo program aims to curb crime through ...
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|5
|Sampayan for Mayor (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Anonymous
|16
|See who received other payments to influence Ca...
|11 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
|Brown names 2 to California's troubled utilitie...
|11 hr
|lock them up maga
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC