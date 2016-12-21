City reviews plans to replace salad bar restaurant with Gott's gourmet burgers

Plans to transform a former salad bar restaurant into the home of a popular St. Helena-based upscale burger chain are taking shape. Gott's Roadside is proposing to convert the Fresh Choice building at 1275 S. Main St. into a sleek, retro-style eatery dishing up high-end burgers, fries, sandwiches, shakes and other drive-in fare.

