Candy-filled Menorah makes for a sweet celebration

When the Hanukkah celebration takes place at a candy factory and is preceded by balloons and a magic show, the reverence is perhaps diminished somewhat, though the celebration is no less joyous. Chabad of Solano County, along with Jelly Belly, helped celebrate the fifth of eight nights of Hanukkah during a Menorah lighting event at the Jelly Belly visitor's center, Wednesday night, with plenty of cheer, music, and yes, Kosher candy.

