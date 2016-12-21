Brian Culbertson brings the funk to Napa

Brian Culbertson is a world-class multitasker - a keyboardist, trombonist, writer, arranger, producer, bandleader and founder of the Napa Valley Jazz Getaway festival. On his latest album, "Funk!," he's at it again, mixing up his smooth-jazz sounds with slap bass and wah-wah guitars, evoking the gritty soul of acts like Parliament and Prince .

