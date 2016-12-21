Brian Culbertson brings the funk to Napa
Brian Culbertson is a world-class multitasker - a keyboardist, trombonist, writer, arranger, producer, bandleader and founder of the Napa Valley Jazz Getaway festival. On his latest album, "Funk!," he's at it again, mixing up his smooth-jazz sounds with slap bass and wah-wah guitars, evoking the gritty soul of acts like Parliament and Prince .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Solano County experienced numerous highlights i...
|5 hr
|known liar
|3
|George Michael Helped Trump
|5 hr
|son of sammie
|3
|Vallejo cops cracking down on holiday DUIs
|6 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|On Willie Brown, Jerry Brown, Dianne Feinstein,...
|6 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Christian Help Center is hope for many in area
|6 hr
|son of sammie
|4
|Vallejo City Council spends $250,000 to replace...
|7 hr
|son of sammie
|3
|James Cisney: Drilling down on the Orcem facts
|8 hr
|sammie is watching
|3
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC