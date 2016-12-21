Barfly: Wine smarts without the snobbery
Is your red wine tannic or dry? Don't know? Don't care? Just want something you like and don't want to look foolish? In the world of wine, taking the time to learn can be daunting. Mix in some snobbery on the part of the people you need to learn from, and that learning curve can get steep quickly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump is right #2 (Jul '15)
|3 hr
|whoooooo Nose
|4
|Feds may set back science education in California
|5 hr
|liars gotta lie
|3
|Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers...
|6 hr
|Former Employee K...
|8
|CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy
|11 hr
|enough
|4
|California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp...
|11 hr
|enough
|4
|Interim public works director picked
|11 hr
|im sammie
|13
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|12 hr
|I Got Your Answer BB
|21
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC