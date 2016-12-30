Applications to Canadian colleges up ...

Applications to Canadian colleges up 70% after Trump victory

Universities from Quebec to British Columbia say applications and website visits from the U.S. have surged since Donald Trump's victory . At the University of Toronto , applications are up 70 percent compared with this time last year, and web traffic has increased more than twelvefold.

