Aguiar-Curry, Frazier named chairs of Assembly committees
District 4 Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has been appointed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to chair the Assembly Committee on Local Government. “I want to thank Speaker Rendon for the honor to be part of his legislative leadership team,” Aguiar-Curry said in an announcement Tuesday.
