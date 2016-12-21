Aguiar-Curry, Frazier named chairs of...

Aguiar-Curry, Frazier named chairs of Assembly committees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

District 4 Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has been appointed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon to chair the Assembly Committee on Local Government. “I want to thank Speaker Rendon for the honor to be part of his legislative leadership team,” Aguiar-Curry said in an announcement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for... 3 hr old flip 22
News Probable cause hearing date confirmed for mall ... 4 hr Birds Landing Bob 5
Solano County experienced numerous highlights i... 10 hr known liar 3
George Michael Helped Trump 10 hr son of sammie 3
Vallejo cops cracking down on holiday DUIs 11 hr admiral akbar 2
On Willie Brown, Jerry Brown, Dianne Feinstein,... 11 hr admiral akbar 2
Christian Help Center is hope for many in area 11 hr son of sammie 4
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,408,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC