Agrothermal Systems moves to Napa
Agrothermal Systems has moved in to a new, 8,000-square-foot warehouse and office building in Napa, Calif. CEO Marty Fischer said in a statement that the new location offered the space for the growing company that provides "thermaculture" services to increase yields, reduce pesticide use and help with other vineyard operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wines & Vines.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallejo Together takes meals to homeless encamp...
|2 hr
|Harry the Hound
|10
|City employees medically retire and still work
|3 hr
|Bamb in your mama
|9
|Cathleen Harrington Cole: Anguish in Vallejo
|5 hr
|Get Dem Outta Here
|23
|California's Liberal Democrats Vow to Resist Trump
|9 hr
|typical liberal
|3
|fake holiday
|16 hr
|well well well
|2
|How CA's ban on travel to bathroom-bill states ...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
|Bid-rigging indictment alleges CA government co...
|17 hr
|admiral akbar
|2
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC