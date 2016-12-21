a Zodiologistsa gather at Lake Herman...

a Zodiologistsa gather at Lake Herman Road to mark grizzly anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

Sandy Betts says she's convinced she escaped the infamous Zodiac killer nearly 50 years ago, and has been obsessed with bringing him to justice ever since. Jerry Johnson, on the other hand, has been hooked on the case since a law enforcement officer came to him in his capacity as a federal agent in the late 1960s, with a story of a Zodiac encounter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Napa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man turns himself in for alleged child molestation 1 hr ins 6
News Military Notes: Airman with Vallejo ties comple... 3 hr Vet 1
Postal service struggles leave Bay Area residen... 3 hr bendoveragain 3
News Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 3 hr wanna bet 2
Two Vallejo grocery stores involved in Red Bull... 4 hr im sammie too 4
Vallejo Adult Day Center seeks participants 6 hr Anonymous 1
Sex on Streets Causes Parking Probs 7 hr Ttrump Ttymes Tte... 1
See all Napa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Napa Forum Now

Napa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Napa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Napa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC