3 totally awesome Bay Area food halls
Anchored by oyster and wine bar Cook and her Farmer, the bustling Swan's Market in Old Oakland celebrates its 100th birthday this year What began with Seattle's Pike Place Market , the San Francisco Ferry Building Marketplace and New York City's Eataly has turned into a major food craze, with new market halls opening left and right. Northern California is home to several of these foodie playgrounds, from San Jose's indoor-outdoor San Pedro Square , which boasts 18 food and beverage vendors, to Napa's epic Oxbow and Sebastopol's The Barlow .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Napa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds may set back science education in California
|2 hr
|liars gotta lie
|3
|Otters spotted in Lake Chabot delight onlookers...
|3 hr
|Former Employee K...
|8
|Trump is right #2 (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Anonymous
|3
|CalPERS Reality Will End Left's #CalExit Fantasy
|7 hr
|enough
|4
|California hopes $3 billion experiment will imp...
|7 hr
|enough
|4
|Interim public works director picked
|7 hr
|im sammie
|13
|New Vallejo Mayor Wants Oil Industry to Pay for...
|9 hr
|I Got Your Answer BB
|21
Find what you want!
Search Napa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC