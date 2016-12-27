3 totally awesome Bay Area food halls

3 totally awesome Bay Area food halls

Anchored by oyster and wine bar Cook and her Farmer, the bustling Swan's Market in Old Oakland celebrates its 100th birthday this year What began with Seattle's Pike Place Market , the San Francisco Ferry Building Marketplace and New York City's Eataly has turned into a major food craze, with new market halls opening left and right. Northern California is home to several of these foodie playgrounds, from San Jose's indoor-outdoor San Pedro Square , which boasts 18 food and beverage vendors, to Napa's epic Oxbow and Sebastopol's The Barlow .

